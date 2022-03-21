Grand Valley Women's basketball preps for Elite 8 game against Missouri Western

ALLENDALE, Mich. — After beating Walsh in the Sweet 16 last weekend, Grand Valley Women's basketball is now playing in the Elite 8. This is just the fourth time in program history that the Lakers have made it this far in the NCAA DII tournament.

"I think at this point it's just about is being ourselves and just being who we are on the court and not being worried about the moment. Just being able to step up when we need to. And I think our team is prepared to do that and we're looking forward to a good game come Monday," said junior guard Emily Spitzley.

Game time is set for Monday, March 21st at 3:30 pm in Birmingham, AL.