Grand Valley Track & Field Prepping for DII National Championship

ALLENDALE, Mich. — For the second straight year, Grand Valley is hosting the DII outdoor track and field national championship. The Lakers men's track team is looking to win the triple crown. They already won the cross country and indoor track championship this year. There have only been 6 other schools who have done this and never once a men's team in Division two.

The GVSU women's track team is coming into the weekend ranked 2nd in the country. They have also had a great year finishing second in cross country and the indoor championship. Kenowa Hills alumna Allie Ludge had ran for seven years at Grand Valley and says it's full circle for her to compete on her home track this weekend.

"For me, the year I decided to come to Grand Valley eight years ago the championship was here (in Allendale) so for me to have my last meet here on my home track for me feels full circle and really special," said Ludge.

A fellow Kenowa Hills Knight, Myles Kerner is competing with the men's team in the shot put event. He was first place at the GLIAC conference tournament this year and says he worked hard to help make a difference on his team specifically for the national meet.

"I want to be more than just a conference player and I want to be able to contribute at a higher level than maybe I did a couple years ago so that was the biggest way I wanted to grow," said Kerner.