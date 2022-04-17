Grand Valley Spring classic focuses on details

ALLENDALE, Mich. — After a 10-2 season in 2021, the Grand Valley football team picked up right where they left off in their annual spring classic.

The Lakers held an open practice for friends, family and fans to see what they've done over the last 15 practices.

"I think a lot of times spring ball is really about a few things. Players that have played perfecting their craft, one. Two, coaches trying to tinker and twink schemes to try to fit the personel and the third thing, the biggest thing was that young players, players who haven't played a lot to try to get their reps in and develop their skills," said Head Coach Matt Mitchell.

GVSU returns the majority of their starters on both sides of the ball. Including sophomore quarterback Cade Peterson.

"I really liked how our guys were fighting every day. There's a lot of competitive practices out there. And just seeing the young guys. in spring ball, the young guys get their chance to really step up if they didn't play as much in the fall. They're really able to make that next step and it was great to see improvement throughout," said Cade Peterson.

"We're just going to reload with guys that are coming back. We're going to stay healthy and keep attacking every day and I think that's something that's very simple that we need to do, said Abe Swanson.

