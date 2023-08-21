ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley football is two weeks into fall camp and is pleased with the progress they've made.

Grand Valley football 'improving every day' in fall camp

"You know I've just seen improvement every day. You know we got guys stepping up, day in and day out, taking account for their role, really attacking it. It's a process for these younger guys to understand, but when you have leaders like this, the leaders that we have on this team, it's really easy to show them the ways," said senior linebacker Abe Swanson.

The Lakers finished 12-1 last season and won the GLIAC title. Their year was ended in the national quarterfinal against conference foe, Ferris State. Senior quarterback Cade Peterson is pleased with the work they've put in during fall camp.

"Consistency and execution, repetition that's a big thing for us is just staying ahead of the sticks. Defense, you know, keeping them backed up, like we have to know that as a defensive and offensive mindset that the other team's going to make plays and it's about responding to those plays and continue to move forward," said Peterson.

First year Head Coach Scott Wooster says they've made a lot of progress off the field to help build team chemistry.

"From a football standpoint, the execution schematically, the offense, defense, special teams, fundamentals and I love to see the physicality, but, probably even bigger than that is the cultural end of it. The chemistry, the connection, the love and the trust that's built in these two weeks has been really really special," said Wooster.

GVSU will start their 2023 season on the road, August 31st against Colorado School of Mines.