Grand Valley Announces Hiring of New Men's basketball coach

ALLENDALE, Mich. — After a month long search, Grand Valley announced that they've hired Cornell Mann to be their new men's basketball coach.

Mann comes to GVSU after a five year stint at Missouri. With the Tigers he was their lead recruiter and helped get them into the NCAA tournament during his first season in Columbia. He has also had coaching stops at Oakland University, Iowa State, Western Michigan and Central Michigan.

According to Grand Valley, he is the first black head coach in the history of Lakers Athletics.

A former introduction ceremony will be held on Thursday, April 7th at 11am.