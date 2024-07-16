Grand Rapids Rise sign two-time Purdue All-American Jena Otec

(WXMI) — The Grand Rapids Rise signed libero Jena Otec for the 2025 Pro Volleyball Federation season. Otec enters her first professional season following a five-year playing career at Purdue University from 2017 to 2021.

Otec served as the assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the Western Kentucky women’s volleyball team from 2023 to 2024, and previously held the role of assistant coach at Eastern Michigan for the 2022 season.

“I’m most excited to compete at the highest level in the Pro Volleyball Federation in 2025,” Otec said in a release. “I have been coaching collegiately at Western Kentucky University for two years now. I absolutely love coaching and love my job, but I have always had the itch to play and compete. I’m excited for the opportunity to build relationships with peers that I have played with and against collegiately who share my love and passion for the game.”

At Purdue, Otec was named a two-time AVCA All-American Honorable Mention and two-time All-Big Ten team selection. She made history as Purdue's first and only player to be named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

