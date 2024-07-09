Grand Rapids Rise sign setter August Raskie

(WXMI) — The Grand Rapids Rise have signed setter August Raskie for the 2025 Pro Volleyball Federation season. Raskie played last season for the San Diego Mojo helping them reach the playoffs as the No. 3 seed. The 6-foot setter and defensive specialist tallied 145 assists, 51 digs, 13 kills, four blocks, and three aces in 20 matches.

“I joined the Rise because I really enjoyed watching (Rise coach) Cathy George compete this year, and after talking with her I feel like we have similar mindsets and we’re both competitive,” Raskie said in a release. “She knows what I’m capable of.”

Raskie has also played professionally in France with Pays d'Aix Venelles and Béziers Volley. Raskie also played in Italy with Delta Despar Trentino and Bartoccini Fortinfissi Perugia. Raskie is from Colorado Springs, Colorado and played collegiately at Oregon.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube