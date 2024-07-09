Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Grand Rapids Rise sign setter August Raskie

August Raskie Mojo
Nicolas Carrillo
August Raskie - Grand Rapids Rise vs. San Diego Mojo - Saturday, May 4, 2024 - Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI - Nicolas Carrillo for Grand Rapids Rise/Pro Volleyball Federation
August Raskie Mojo
Posted at 4:36 PM, Jul 09, 2024

(WXMI) — The Grand Rapids Rise have signed setter August Raskie for the 2025 Pro Volleyball Federation season. Raskie played last season for the San Diego Mojo helping them reach the playoffs as the No. 3 seed. The 6-foot setter and defensive specialist tallied 145 assists, 51 digs, 13 kills, four blocks, and three aces in 20 matches.

“I joined the Rise because I really enjoyed watching (Rise coach) Cathy George compete this year, and after talking with her I feel like we have similar mindsets and we’re both competitive,” Raskie said in a release. “She knows what I’m capable of.”

Raskie has also played professionally in France with Pays d'Aix Venelles and Béziers Volley. Raskie also played in Italy with Delta Despar Trentino and Bartoccini Fortinfissi Perugia. Raskie is from Colorado Springs, Colorado and played collegiately at Oregon.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book