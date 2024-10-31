Grand Rapids Rise set to spike second season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Rise is gearing up for its second season of play in the Pro Volleyball Federation.

Last year's runner-up squad has new faces and several returning stars for the 2025 season. Led by head coach Cathy George, who is also the team's Vice President of volleyball operations, the Rise hope to make a return to the championship game, and clinch the title this time around.

On Thursday the league revealed the 2025 season schedule.

For the Rise the season begins in Las Vegas on January 10, before a home match against the defending champs, the Omaha Supernovas two days later.

In all the Rise will play 14 matches at home, half of them coming on a weekend.

Grand Rapids Rise A graphic displaying the 2025 season schedule for the Grand Rapids Rise.

The 28 game schedule is bigger than last year, thanks to the addition of an 8th team to the Pro Volleyball Federation. The new Indianapolis Ignite squad will make it's first visit to Van Andel Arena on March 15.

The regular season will wrap up with two consecutive home matches for the Rise on April 30 and May 2.

The top four teams in the federation will move on to the playoffs.

