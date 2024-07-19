(WXMI) — The Grand Rapids Rise signed libero Valeria León for the 2025 Pro Volleyball Federation season. The veteran defensive specialist from Ponce, Puerto Rico, was a key contributor for the Columbus Fury last season after playing six professional seasons in her home country.

Grand Rapids Rise sign former Fury libero Valeria León

“I’m very excited to be joining Grand Rapids for the 2025 season,” León said in a release. “After the team’s remarkable season in 2024, I’m thrilled to bring my passion, energy, and love for volleyball to Grand Rapids and help drive the team’s continued success.”

During the 2024 Pro Volleyball Federation season, León racked up 270 digs and 65 assists while playing all 24 matches for the Fury.

Prior to joining the Fury, León played three stints with Leonas de Ponce and was named the Best Libero of the Puerto Rican League during her third campaign. She also made stops in Puerto Rico at the following clubs during her six seasons.

“I can’t wait to get started and work alongside my teammates and coaching staff to push our limits and reach new goals,” León said in a release. “I’m confident that we will rise to new heights and aim for even greater success in 2025.”

