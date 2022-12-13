Grand Rapids native signs with the Gold

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After several stops in the G League, West Michigan native Lacey James was signed from the players pool to the Grand Rapids Gold.

James is a Wayland alumni who played college basketball at Northern Illinois. Over the last three years, James has played in the G league and in the British Basketball League and now is playing in his home town.

"This is just the next step in the journey. You just have to stay mentally and physically sharp in order to succeed in this business," said James.

The first three years of his professional career were halted a bit by a a heart condition called HCM or Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, which causes the heart muscle to become enlarged. Because of this, it was difficult to pass the NBA's strict health testing but he was fully cleared this summer.

Now in Grand Rapids, James says that he's proud to be playing for the Gold and is looking forward to his mom being able to come to all of his games.

"She was really excited. She makes a lot of road games too, don't get me wrong she makes all most all the games too but she is just super excited and happy just to be in that position and being able to come to home games," said James.

The Gold dropped their game to the Skyforce on Monday night 89-83. But will be back in action on Wednesday, December 14th at 7pm.