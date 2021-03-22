Grand Rapids Griffins games with Chicago Wolves rescheduled

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The two recent Grand Rapids Griffins games that were postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Chicago Wolves have been rescheduled, accoring to the American Hockey League (AHL).

The games have been rescheduled for Tuesday, April 13 and Monday, April 26, at Van Andel Arena.

These reschedulings will give the Griffins seven home games during April of 2021, which is the most regular season contests they've ever hosted during the month.

The puck drops for both rescheduled games at 7 p.m.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube