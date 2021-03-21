Menu

Grand Rapids Griffins’ home game postponed

The game would have been played on Tuesday
Grand Rapids Griffins
Posted at 3:22 PM, Mar 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-21 15:22:24-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — According to the American Hockey League (AHL) the Grand Rapids Griffins’ home game scheduled for this upcoming Tuesday has been postponed.

The postponement is “due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Chicago Wolves," according to a release from a Griffins spokesperson.

A make-up date has bot been announced yet.

Fans will be happy to hear “that all tickets will be valid for the new game date” according to the AHL.

Those who purchased tickets for the game Tues. March 23 at 7 p.m. can request a refund here.

