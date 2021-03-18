Griffins home game postponed by COVID protocol

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Griffins will not play their scheduled home game on Friday because of COVID protocols.

The team announced Thursday the March 19th game against the Chicago Wolves is postponed. The Wolves are impacted by the American Hockey League's COVID-19 protocols and cannot play the game.

A new date for the game has not been set.

The Griffins say all tickets for the game will be honored at the make-up date. Refunds can also be requested through the team's website.

The postponement means the Griffins' next game is Saturday, March 20, against the Cleveland Monsters.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube