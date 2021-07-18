Grand Haven junior hospitalized after being punched in AAU tournament

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A Grand Haven Junior has been hospitalized with a severe concussion after being punched in an AAU basketball game this weekend.

Harrison Sorrelle and the MBA Lakeshore 16u team was playing in the 'Brawl for the Ball' tournament in Fort Wayne, Indiana, when the incident occurred.

After scoring a basket to give him 26 points, Sorrelle was punched an by opponent when he wasn't looking, knocking him out before he fell to the ground.

Sorrelle's AAU coach confirmed to Fox 17 that Sorrelle has been hospitalized with a severe concussion.

Grand Rapids native and referee Drew Zuidema was on the court when it happened.

"I was the trail official, Harrison was giving this guy buckets, playing really well, giving it to him on the one end, the other players were talking to that player like 'man he's killing you, man', the ball got inbounded and as I was trailing as the trail official, all I saw was a left hook," Zuidema told Fox 17. "He full on launched at him, clocked him across the face, Harrison was knocked out as he was standing up, he fell straight back on his head. I saw it right in front of my own eyes."

The player that punched Sorrelle was ejected and then arrested by the police officer at the tournament.

