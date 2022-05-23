Gobles Native, MSU Player hosts Youth Football Camp

GOBLES, Mich. — Sunday afternoon's youth camp brought out over 60 kids from West Michigan as former Gobles Football player and now Michigan State tight end, Tyler Hunt, was in town to lead players through drills.

Hunt was a walk on at MSU, originally starting as a punter and now is one of the best tight ends on the current roster. Also in town to help lead the camp were fellow Michigan State tight ends Jack Morse and Evan Morris.

"It means everything to me. Just to be able to give back to my community in ways that have never been done before really," said Hunt. He gave credit to his time with the Tigers playing three sports, on varsity all four years to preparing him to walk on at Michigan State.