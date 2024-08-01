GLIAC hosts football media day to ready for 2024 season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — GLIAC football teams are less than a week away from starting practices. The teams got together in Grand Rapids on Thursday for the annual conference media day. Ferris state ranked 1st with four first place votes, but back to back reigning conference champs grand valley, who was ranked 2nd, doesn’t mind the poll and wanted to make it a three-peat.

"We've been there (picked second) the last two years and it worked out pretty good for us (winning the conference) so that's where we like to be at," said Gabe Brown.

GLIAC football preseason poll is out!



1) Ferris State

2) Grand Valley

3) Davenport

4) SVSU

5) Michigan Tech

6) Wayne State

7) Northern Michigan

8) Roosevelt

The Lakers made it all the way to the D2 national semi final before falling to Harding. With a new offense coordinator and losing long time quarterback Cade Peterson, things will look a little different but they want to keep up their winning ways.

"We've got 20 seniors this year, I think we have a lot of guys that have played in a lot of big games and have made big plays in big moments. So I think we quietly have guys coming back that people aren't expecting," said Ian Kennelly.

"We have the talent and the skill to do some pretty special things. But we have to maximize that and have to get better every day," said Scott Wooster, the GVSU Head Football Coach.

Ferris State will also have some new faces on the field in 2024. Head Coach Tony Annese said that their goals are high, as they have been many times in years past. Cassopolis native Tyrese Hunt-Thompson had 9 touchdowns last year, just over 750 yards and says that the wants to grow on his success from his red-shirt freshman season.

"Personally I just want to be a good teammate, be a great football player. Maybe be first team all conference again, maybe All-American, but I just want to make plays for my teammates again," said Hunt-Thompson.

"When we went and won back to back national championships, you know, last year is (considered) a failure. But we just have to get better," said Ferris State Head Coach Tony Annese.

Davenport has consistently climbed the ranked of the GLIAC in the last two seasons thanks to Jason Whitaker at QB. He has since graduated and head coach Spark McEwen says that they’ve got options under center to make plays. We’ll also see lots of action from running back Myren Harris and Thornapple-Kellogg alum Austin Alward.

"I don't believe in playing multiple quarterbacks but this is one of those years where it could potentially happen. If you look at the past champions (In the GLIAC) everyone is playing multiple quarterbacks," said McEwen.

"I think we're all stepping up to the plate to be the best that we can be and this year it feels like the energy and the vibes are all going in the right direction," said Thornapple Kellogg alum, Austin Alward.

Gameday will be here before we know it. Ferris starts their season on Friday August 31st against Pitt State, Grand Valley and Davenport will kick off on September 5th and 6th.

