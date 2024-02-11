GLIAC basketball teams coming together to raise funds for Play 4 Kay

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With just under a month left in the regular season, all 10 GLIAC basketball teams will host “play for Kay” games next weekend.

“It’s really important. I’m really happy that there is this initiative going on and that they’re creating more awareness for cancer, and women’s cancer as well,” said Makenna Bryant.

Play 4 Kay started in 2007 in honor of Naismith hall of fame coach Kay Yow who died of Breast Cancer. This organization raises money for all types of women’s cancers and this is the first year that any division two programs will host games that support her foundation.

"It costs about $150 for a mammogram so this year every single coach in our conference, including myself will be donating $150 to help someone who doesn't have the opportunity or the funds to pay for it because we all have been effected by it (cancer). My mom and grandma had cancer. The fund-raising part is a fun thing that we can do, but really, bringing awareness is something that we think is special with this event," said GLIAC Commissioner, Kris Dunbar.

Davenport will travel to Parkside next weekend for the event. Panther senior guard Makenna Bryant will be playing in honor of her mom and grandma who are both in remission from breast cancer.

“It just means a lot to me because personally with my family we’ve had a strong lineage of cancer popping up in our family. And with the funding that this foundation does and others do, it has helped my family a lot, personally,” said Bryant.

Davenport Head Coach Shonda Sanders also has a connection to the cause.

“When I was a division three coach I played for a former coach who passed away of breast cancer, she took it really seriously. Her name was Keisha Brown, and that day, we would have a pink game. People would come and donate hair to help survivors with wigs and stuff so doing things for breast cancer is really big for me,” said Sanders.

Mike Williams, the Grand Valley women’s coach watch his mom battle breast cancer. He’s glad to see the entire conference be involved this year.

“I think it’s really cool to see how the conference is having a bit of a competitive fundraiser. It might alert people more and make them more willing to give through the competition. I think having every team in the GLIAC involved has been really cool as well,” said Williams.

Play 4 Kay isn’t focused only on breast cancer research but all cancers affecting women. Something that means a lot for Laker sophomore Avery Zeinstra whose sister Taylor, was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma when she was just 11.

“We found out that it was in her knee and and that was really hard for her because she was an athlete just like me and I have another sister as well. So I was a senior in high school, it was really difficult just seeing her in that state. We are really thankful that she is doing really well now. She ended up losing her leg, and that’s one of the big reasons why I still play. I think it’s really awesome that I get to do what I get to do and that she just gets to keep living every day,” said Avery Zeinstra.

If you want to learn more about the play for Kay organization or to see the full game schedule, head over to GLIAC.org.