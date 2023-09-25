ALLENDALE, Mich. — Six years ago we shared the story of Maddy and Jordyn Gates. At the time, they were on the Grand Rapids Christian volleyball team, coached by their mom Tiffanie. Maddy was set to graduate and the two never thought they'd play together again until an opportunity presented itself this winter.

Gates sisters back on the volleyball court once again

“I played four years at Purdue University-Fort Wayne. I graduated. I was feeling a little old, my body was hurting but I was happy with where I was at. I missed it so much,” said Maddy.

What started as a joke between sisters for Maddy get back into volleyball and join Jordyn at Grand Valley, quickly turned into reality.

“When she shot me a text and started the joke I was like ‘yeah, let me reach out to Jason and I’ll get back to you’, but it was not something like ‘oh we’re going to be teammates next year,’.

Maddy still had her COVID year of eligibility. Her itch to be back on the court was undeniable and it was the perfect opportunity.

“When you step away from a sport, there’s a gap in your heart where it used to be and you’re just not a part of a team anymore. You’re trying to figure out where do you belong? Is this right? Is this right? Where before it was kinda set for you,” said Maddy.

Jordyn returned to West Michigan after playing her first two years at Arkansas and since they’ve been back playing together, it seems like no time has passed.

“I was a little worried that we would butt heads, like trying to lead the same side of the court or both bring that same energy. That was a little bit of a fear but I think she also realized that in this situation, I am the veteran, I have been here for a year. I did have a relationship with the girls so I think she knew not to come in full force right away. She’s definitely adapted well and we both still bring that energy but it’s not too much,” said Jordyn.

The two are living back at home in Grand Rapids and are spending more time together now than ever before. Something that helps foster their competitive drive, which head coach Jason Johnson says that you can see on the court.

“The best part of it is putting them on opposite teams when we scrimmage just to see them compete against each other. It’s highly entertaining as they talk about. They’re both competitive, they love driving, they love winning. They want to make sure that whatever side they’re on is being highly competitive and that helps drive the whole gym because of the way they drive each other,” said Johnson.

Since getting to Allendale, Maddy has taken on a defensive position. Something she’s never done before at the college level. Jordyn currently leads the team with 114 kills this season and has big goals for this season.

“I’ve sorta told everyone that first team All-American is really where my eyes are set. Team wise, we really want to win a title this year. Conference and make it in the tournament. I think if I don’t set my goals high then I’ll kinda be underwhelmed with myself. That’s anyones goal in this sport is to get that highest accolade and that’s kinda where I’m headed but we’ll see,” said Jordyn.

The Gates family are a very close-knit group and for these sisters, the ability to have their parents and siblings travel to their games means the world.

“Seeing them at every single road trip, except the up north one is something that is very special and is something that I will never take for granted again,” said Jordyn.

“Just the opportunity to be here and I know my family loves that they can come watch so it’s awesome,” said Maddy.