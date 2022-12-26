Former Wolverine, Muskegon native chats about Michigan's CFB Playoff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ahead of the college football playoff, Terrance Taylor, a former Michigan football player and Muskegon native, sat down with sports reporter Remi Monaghan to chat about the Wolverines game against TCU.

Taylor play at Michigan from 2005-2009 and had some memorable seasons. We asked him how his teams relate to this years squad.

"The thing that I noticed from this team is that they really love each other. Right? They have a lot of trust in each other and confidence in each other. And that's one thing that you need to have. JJ (McCarthy) and those guys you just got close to each other and are solely focused on the task at hand and especially if you have a lot of guys and a talented team that is all on the same page. Special things happen," said Taylor.

For the majority of the season Jim Harbaugh and his team almost exclusively ran the ball. Things changed late in the season and they allowed quarterback JJ McCarthy to start to pass more. Here were Taylors thoughts on the changes made.

"The passing ability has always been there, but when you're running the ball for 40 yards again why why pass you know? Not putting him into a situation where the game was on his shoulder. But you can see the confidence in JJ rising in those moments having to step up into those positions," said Taylor.

He'll be staying in West Michigan for the semi final game against TCU but has already secured his tickets for the National Championship game in January.

"They had a taste of it last year going to the playoffs. Didn't turn out the way we want it to turn out against Georgia. But that wasn't the that wasn't the main goal. The goal (this year) is to win a national title. I'm predicting that Michigan's gonna win at least by two or three scores," said Taylor.

Michigan will travel to Arizona later this week for their CFP playoff game against TCU. That game will kickoff at 4pm on December 31st.