Forest Hills Eastern Wins district quarterfinal against Northview

ADA, Mich. — The Forest Hills Eastern Hawks opened the District tournament on Thursday with a win over Northview. Final score from that game: 5-1.

"This team is really fun to coach, everyone is so selfless, we have really talented players but everyone is so selfless on our team that everyone supports everyone, no one is interested in their own stat line, it feels really good to have 24 kids support each other," said Head Coach Paul Rossenbrook.

Raegan Carpenter said, "It felt really good because it was my first high school goal and it meant a lot to our entire team.".

"Once we get one, we hold up a five because five minutes later we're going to get another one, then it just builds off of there. We're all extremely close, we have team dinners every week and we build off of each other, we're a family," said Ava Simonson.

FHE will take on the winner of Cedar Springs vs. Lowell early next week.