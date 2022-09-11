Football Picks Off Coe Six Times, Records Two Defensive Touchdowns in Win

HOLLAND, Mich. — After a slow start in the first half, Hope football stormed back to earn their second straight come from behind win. The Flying Dutchmen beat Coe 33-24.

Hope forced seven turnovers, including six interceptions, and returned two of the miscues for touchdowns in the second half as the Flying Dutchmen defeated Coe (Iowa) College 33-24 Saturday afternoon at Ray and Sue Smith Stadium to improve to 2-0 on the young season.

Late in the fourth quarter, the Hope defense got the ball in Coe territory on downs. The Dutchmen drove inside the Kohawk 5, then settled for a 20-yard Hillger field goal with 2:13 remaining to make it 27-17.

The Flying Dutchmen managed 245 yards of total offense – 66 on the ground and 179 through the air.

Hope travels to Cincinnati, Ohio next Saturday to face Mount St. Joseph College in the annual crossover battle between the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association and Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference. Kickoff is 1:30 p.m.