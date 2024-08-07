FOOTBALL IS BACK: Detroit Lions preseason game to air on FOX 17

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — It may still be summer, but a sure sign of fall will be hitting the airwaves this August.

The Detroit Lions are set to kick off their preseason schedule and FOX 17 is the home for Lions football in West Michigan. The Lions will face the New York Giants in the first preseason match-up on Thursday, August 8.

READ MORE: Lions, Giants fined $200,000 for fights in joint practices

FOX 17 will broadcast the game as part of the Detroit Lions TV Network. In fact we'll be the place to catch all three preseason games this August.



Thursday, August 8, at New York Giants, kickoff at 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 17, at Kansas City Chiefs, kickoff at 4 p.m.

Saturday, August 24, vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, kickoff at 1 p.m.

The preseason games will feature play-by-play announcer Jason Ross Jr., analyst Golden Tate, and sideline reporter Dannie Rogers. Tate is the newest member of the broadcast team, making his debut on Thursday after spending 11 years in the NFL, including 4 seasons with the Lions.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube