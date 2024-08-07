Lions fined $200K by NFL for fights at joint practices with Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions have been fined $200,000 by the NFL after multiple fights broke out in joint practices with the New York Giants earlier this week.

The Giants, who were also fined $200,000, had been hosting the Lions for the past two days ahead of the preseason game between the two squads tomorrow.

Video: Lions and Giants exchange blows at joint practice

Lions and Giants exchange blows again during joint practices

"All NFL clubs were reminded in a memo sent last month that fighting and unprofessional conduct at joint practices would not be tolerated," said a spokesperson for the National Football League.

The Lions and Giants fought more than 10 times in their first joint practice on Monday. Video of another fight went viral on social media Tuesday, which shows Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers shoving Lions safety Kerby Joseph before Joseph punches him several times.

We reached out to the Lions for comment on the fine and have yet to hear back.

That preseason game is set to kick off at 7 p.m. EST on Thursday, August 8.