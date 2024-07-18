FIRST LOOK: West Michigan Whitecaps unveil new locker room

(WXMI) — The West Michigan Whitecaps have unveiled their new locker room.

West Michigan Whitecaps unveil new locker room

The Whitecaps have expanded the locker room to 1,500 square feet, an over 600 square feet expansion from the previous locker room. There are 38 custom-made 40-inch lockers — the Whitecaps logo overhangs on the ceiling in the locker room. The Whitecaps also have a brand new video room, coach's meeting room, manager clubhouse, women's locker room and umpire room.

The Whitecaps new locker room will be above the third base dugout and the team will begin using the third base dugout full-time, for the first time in team history.

