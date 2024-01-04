FHN alum breaks three-point record at Ferris State

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Ferris state basketball is 11-2 this season but a Forest Hills Northern alum made 11 three pointers last Saturday to break a program record.

“First half I only had like three, three pointers so I wasn’t really expecting to set the record,” said Ethan Erickson.

But that’s exactly what Grand Rapids native Ethan Erickson did against Kuyper College.

“One of my teammates, Jimmy, was like if they run the zone then he was going to find me every time and as soon as we got in the second half. Him and Amari just kept hitting me so thank you to them,” said Erickson.

11 three pointers made in a game breaks the record that was previously held by two former Dawgs. Leon Larthridge set the record in 1991 and it was matched by national champion alum Cole Walker in 2018.

Head Coach Andy Bronkema says that he’s happy they got a chance to celebrate Ethan during that game.

“He wanted it, the team wanted it for him, it was just a fun thing. Very rarely do you get to make it about that type of thing. It’s always about the team and getting better. And that was a special circumstance where he got to go back in and make another three and get a record,” said Bronkema.

Ethan has come off the bench in every game this season and averages 20 minutes a night. He might not always be setting the three point record, but he’s contributes all across the court.

“I just think for our team, 1 through 10, everyone can go out and drop 20 a night if they’re open and get the looks so if it’s not might night I’m happy for them too,” said Erickson.

“He’s been perfect for us as a 6th man and a lot of nights he’s our top offensive weapon so he could easily start for us. Some nights he draws so much attention that it’s other peoples turn to score and he has to be more of a decoy or an assister and luckily he’s not just a shooter. He can do a lot more than that for our team,” said Bronkema.

Ferris is currently ranked No. 11 in division two. Ethan and the team hope to keep up their 5 game win streak and make a run at a GLIAC title.

“For myself I just want to keep getting better every day. I know a lot of the defenses can be focused on me a lot so I want to improve my game in all aspects to get better. And I think as a team we want to win the conference so that would mean a lot to us,” said Erickson.

The Dawgs 1st game of the new year home on Saturday (Jan. 6), hosting Lake Superior State at 3 p.m.