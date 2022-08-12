FHC's young football roster looks to step up in 2022 season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Forest Hills Central graduated 31 seniors from their roster this spring, 15 of them starters.

"We'll be talented but we'll be a little young. There is some inexperience at the varsity football at this point. So our junior class specifically has one the league title as freshmen and then as a JV team so they're coming up to play varsity football and we have high expectations for them but they haven't had a lot of varsity experience", said head coach Tim Rogers.

The Rangers will be young this year, no doubt. But there is still a solid group of upperclassmen to help lead the way. Like quarterback Justin Osterhouse who played the first three games in 2021.

"It helps that I had a few starts last year because I kind of know how fast paced these games are. And I got smarter learning defenses. I didn't really know defenses that well last year. So I think with my games that I played last year and all this summer training, I think I'll be ready for this season," said Osterhouse.

FHC went 8-2 last season. Falling to Mona Shores in the opening round of districts. A bitter ending to the hopes they had of playing in November but the returning players think of that game often.

"Obviously it didn't end how we wanted it to and I hope the guys that are on the team and the players that are coming up realize that we want more this year. We have a chip on our shoulder given that we didn't make it far enough in the playoffs as we had hoped and I think we're going to use that to carry over into this year," said senior defensive end Crandall Quinn.

Earlier this week sat East Grand Rapids, the pioneers told me that they've had week three marked on their calendar. The Rangers don't see too worried.

"Everyone should have us marked on their calendar in my opinion. I mean, they're definitely one of our biggest rivals just because that's how it's always been but I don't think it will be close this year, but that's just my opinion," said Osterhouse.

"It's just another game to us. Just take it one game at a time. Of course when that week comes we'll be a little more prepared and I think it'll be a good game," said Quinn.