GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A perfect season for Forest Hills Central continues with a 12-5 win over East Grand Rapids.

The Rangers led 4-3 at the half and went on to score seven unanswered goals in the second half. East Grand Rapids, the reigning state champs only scored two goals in the second half after a dominate performance by FHC.

Central will travel to Forest Hills East on Thursday at 5:15pm.