FHC Lacrosse Takes down Clarkston, Stays Undefeated

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Forest Hills Central rolls right past Clarkston, two undefeated teams, and the Rangers stay perfect. Final score from Saturdays game, 16-3.

"Yesterday we didn't play as well as we wanted defensively. So we wanted to play as a defensive unit. Good communication, as far as on offense. We're missing one of our top guys right now John Henry. He holds down the fort on defense for us. So we knew that we needed to possess the ball, spin it around and get everybody involved," said senior attack John Tomsheck.

"These guys stayed late (last night) and worked on a communication that's been lacking. offensively. We've been playing great and those guys came to show. It's tough to put 16 up on the team like that. So great all the way around. We had a great team effort today," said Head Coach Andy Shira.

" I just feel like we've had a couple of rough weeks and discipline as a team and bounce back from a hard week. Just good to know that everybody has a server on the team and if everybody does their job, we'll do good," said junior attack Jonah McConnell.