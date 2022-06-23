FHC athletics flies new State Champs Banner in front of school

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Since 2004, Forest Hills Central has flown a flag in the front of the school that reads State Champs. Every year since then, the Rangers have had a team or individual athlete win a state title and when the flag began to show some wear and tear, the athletic department decided that it was time to bring in a new flag.

FHC has two new state champions for the 2022 school year. The girls soccer team and boys lacrosse team both brought home the championship trophies this spring.

"To go to school the past four years and see the state championship flag fly and actually be apart of the reason it's flying again this year is really awesome," said Ruthie VanShiver.