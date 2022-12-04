Ferris stuns Grand Valley on the road to win 4th straight regional title

ALLENDALE, Mich. — After losing to Grand Valley six weeks ago in their regular season meeting, Ferris State beat the Lakers on the road to earn their 4th straight regional championship and punch their ticket to the final four.

Carson Gulker, a Zeeland West grad, started the scoring very early in the game for the Bulldogs. He punched it in from the three yard line after Ferris blocked a punt.

The rest of the first quarter and the second were dominated by Grand Valley. Sophomore Avery Moore scored twice from the eight yard line to give GVSU a 14-7 lead going into halftime. They also lead time of possession in the first half at 21 minutes and held FSU to just three first downs in the first half.

The lone touchdown in the third quarter came from Ferris quarterback Mylik Mitchell. A play that looked like it was a maybe a fumble was ruled a touchdown and made it a tie game at 14 a piece.

12 minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Grand Valley's running back Tariq Reed crossed the goal line putting the Lakers in the lead once again. Minutes later, it was Gulker once again with a two yard punch up the middle making it 21-21.

Ferris State's freshman kicker Eddie Jewett stuck one through the uprights with just over one minute remaining putting the Bulldogs in front 24-21. GV tried to drive down the field and on the last play of the game, Cade Peterson's pass was intercepted by Battle Creek Central alum, Cyntell Williams in the end zone to end the game.

FSU wins it 24-21 against Grand Valley and advances to the NCAA DII semi final for the fourth straight year.

"We were there in 2021, didn't have football in 2020. 2019 we were there, 2018 we were there so I guess that four straight final hours. I mean how do you describe it? How do you describe the sacrifices these young men have put in to this program. And their willingness just to work at an extraordinarily high level just to keep going so I'm very, very proud of them," said Head Coach Tony Annese.

Ferris will now play West Florida in the semi finals. That game is set for Saturday, Dec. 10th. A time and location has yet to be determined.