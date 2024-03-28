Watch Now
Ferris State women's basketball season comes to a close in the Division II Final Four

Ferris State Athletics
Posted at 10:43 PM, Mar 27, 2024
(WXMI) — Ferris State women's basketball fell in the Division II Final Four to Texas Woman's University 68-52. In the Bulldog's first trip = to the Final Four, Ferris was in a back-and-forth game in the first quarter but trailed 25-16 at the end of the first quarter. The Bulldogs were down at the half by 17 but mounted a 7-0 run in the third quarter. Ferris couldn't get it any closer losing 68-52.

Senior guard Mallory McCartney had 16 points to lead the Bulldogs. Senior forward Chloe Idoni had 10 points for Ferris State.

