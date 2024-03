(WXMI) — The Ferris State women's basketball team is going to its first-ever Division II Final Four in school history after the Bulldogs knocked off Tampa 60-53.

The Bulldogs were on top of Tampa at halftime 30-24 before extending their lead to ten at the end of the third quarter. Chole Idoni led all scorers with 27 points on 10-17 shooting.

Ferris State University will play Texas Woman's University in the Final Four on Wednesday.