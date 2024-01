GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ferris State women's basketball extends its winning streak to four games with a 92-52 win over Davenport Thursday night. The Bulldogs are now 11-2 (5-1 GLIAC) on the season.

Freeland's Kadyn Blanchard had a game-high 31 points including six three-pointers. Muskegon alum DeShonna Day was also in double digits.

Ferris State hosts Grand Valley Saturday, January 20th at 3 p.m.