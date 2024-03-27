Watch Now
Ferris State men's basketball falls in Elite Eight to Minnesota State

Posted at 8:52 PM, Mar 26, 2024
(WXMI) — The Ferris State men's basketball season came to a close in the Elite Eight to Minnesota State 98-70. Ferris State won the Division II Midwest Regional and was ranked the No. 8 seed in the Elite Eight taking on the No. 1 seeded Mavericks.

Ferris hung around in the early parts of the first half before Minnesota State extended its lead to double digits and led at halftime 51-32. The Mavericks outscored the Bulldogs in the second half as well 47-38 winning 98-70.

Senior forward DeSean Munson led Ferris State with 11 points. Junior forward Deng Reng had 10 points.

Ferris ends the season 28-8 overall.

