Ferris State men's basketball falls in Elite Eight to Minnesota State

(WXMI) — The Ferris State men's basketball season came to a close in the Elite Eight to Minnesota State 98-70. Ferris State won the Division II Midwest Regional and was ranked the No. 8 seed in the Elite Eight taking on the No. 1 seeded Mavericks.

Ferris hung around in the early parts of the first half before Minnesota State extended its lead to double digits and led at halftime 51-32. The Mavericks outscored the Bulldogs in the second half as well 47-38 winning 98-70.

Senior forward DeSean Munson led Ferris State with 11 points. Junior forward Deng Reng had 10 points.

Ferris ends the season 28-8 overall.