GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ferris State men's basketball bounces back with a 90-61 win against Davenport Thursday night to move to 14-3 (4-2 GLIAC). The Bulldogs had been riding a seven-game winning streak before losing to Northern Michigan last weekend.

Bulldog junior and Forest Hills Northern alum Ethan Erickson had a team-high 15 points including four three-pointers.

Ferris State travels to Grand Valley on Saturday, January 20th. Tipoff is at 3 p.m.