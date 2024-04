Ferris State holds spring game moving into new era

Prev Next

Posted at 11:52 PM, Apr 19, 2024

(WXMI) — Ferris State football held its spring game on Friday. WATCH: Thomas Cook has the recap as the Bulldogs wrap up spring practice.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.