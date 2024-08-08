Ferris State football opens fall camp

(WXMI — Ferris State football started fall camp on Wednesday. The Bulldogs won back-to-back national championships in 2022 and 2023. Last year Ferris State lost in the first round of the playoffs to Grand Valley 21-14.

"I just like energy and effort and it was there [today.] You know, obviously a lot needs to be worked on just to refine stuff. Learning how to manage things when you're tired. You know, you got a couple of hour practice and you're trying to conclude it the right way. You got guys that are you know are starting to get tired. All of it's great though over time because that's the way you get better," Ferris State head coach Tony Annese said.

Sports Director Thomas Cook has the Bulldogs first day of practice recap.

