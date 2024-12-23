Ferris State football lands at GRR after winning D2 national title

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Ferris State Bulldogs returned from Texas after their big win in the DII Football National Championship. Beating Valdosta State 49-14 for the title.

Coming from the warm Texas weather, to Michigan winter did not stop their spirits as they walked off the plane. Head Coach Tony Annese beaming as he hoisted their championship trophy in the air. Coach Annese showed his appreciation of the team’s work through all the challenges.

“Facing a multitude of challenges right. Heat in August to snow in December. It’s just everyday they brought it. So proud of them it’s just been an incredible ride," said Annese.

Junior Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss was not only proud of his team for helping deliver, but the fans and support of Ferris State helping them get there. The amount of sacrifice acting as the identity of the program, and a significant reason they are bringing home their 3rd national championship in four years.

“Bulldog nation is an unbelievable fanbase. A lot of fans came out to Texas to support us for the national championship game. They come to a lot of games in the cold, you know that’s a lot of sacrifice. And that’s what really this program is about, and that’s what this team is about. And I’m just happy we could get the win and bring home a national championship back to Ferris State.

The Bulldogs finished the year 14-1 and as the outright GLIAC Champs.

