Ferris State and Grand Valley announce 2025 recruiting classes

(WXMI) — Tuesday was National Signing Day. Ferris State and Grand Valley both announced their 2025 recruiting classes. Plenty of local high school stars are staying in West Michigan.

"Instead of signing day, it's bragging day. Everybody this time of year has really great optimism bragging about their class. So I'll do that too. I'm going to brag about my class, but before I do that I'll remind people that this is the ultimate goal and winning three out of the last four is very humbling for us, but also a great motivator for us to continue to to grow the program," Ferris State football coach Tony Annese said.

"There's six (local) guys in this signing class and I couldn't be more excited about it. You talk about Rockford High School, Granville, Spring Lake, Grand Haven, Zealand West. State champions, guys that have played in those big football games right here on the west side of the state of Michigan," Grand Valley football coach Scott Wooster said.

