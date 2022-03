ALLENDALE, Mich. — Both Ferris State and Grand Valley women's basketball teams will play in the DII national tournament starting March 10th.

The Bulldogs were the automatic qualifier from the GLIAC after beating the Lakers in the championship game on Sunday. In the midwest region, Ferris is the 8-seed and will play 1-seed and host Ashland.

The Lakers are the 2-seed and will play 7-seed Wayne State.