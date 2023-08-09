MARNE, Mich. — Just when you thought the big races at Berlin were done for the year, we've got another one on Wednesday night.

Elliott, Jones and Hocevar to headline Battle at Berlin

The Battle at Berlin 250 is back again this year with quite the list of drivers to draw a big crowd.

The 2023 Money in the Bank winner, Erik Jones is making his return to Berlin. He's also one Battle at Berlin twice in his career.

Erik says, "It's just fun to come back and race against both sides of it, but if you can go out and compete, contend and then win, you feel like you really, it adds to the accomplishment and feels a little bit more special."

NASCAR driver Chase Elliott is also in town. He has made super late model racing a priority for himself this year and has four races under his belt since April. He's never won at Berlin before but has never finished outside of the top five.

Chase says, "I'm excited to be here. This is an interesting little race track and I haven't been up here in awhile so it kind of worked out midweek to be able to come do it. This place is probably as unique of a short track as you'll find. You can kind of make this place what you want. You can drive it and put corners in it yourself or try to follow the radius so it's definitely unique, and like I said not really like anywhere I've ever been."

Elliott finished first in the practice laps on Tuesday night and will have the advantage going into the race. Events start at 6:30pm