EGR Takes down GR Christian despite rain & snow

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Despite rain, snow and bitter cold temps, East Grand Rapids girls soccer earned a shut out win against Grand Rapids Christian.

It was scoreless until 1:30 left in the first half when Avery Leepe scored the first goal of the game for the Pioneers. After the break, Margaret Periard also scored making it 2-0 EGR.

Grand Rapids Christian wasn't able to get anything going despite several solid chances to score. EGR's goalie, Makena Gessner was solid between the pipes. Final score 4-0.

East Grand Rapids will take on Forest Hills Northern on Wednesday at 6:45pm at Husky Stadium.