Edison takes down West Catholic in Division 2 State Championship

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Playing in the state championship for just the third time in program history, West Catholic Girls basketball falls to Detroit Edison, 73-55. The Falcons were led by Abbey Kimball who scored 26 points and four rebounds in the game. She was followed by Cadence Dysktra who had nine points.

"Our goal a couple years ago was to change the culture at West Catholic and get it back to where it was in the 90's," said head coach Jill Vanderende. "I think hopefully the fans were excited today and saw that we can play that kind of basketball again. And the future looks bright."

The Falcons end their season 25-2.