Detroit Tigers' top 5 prospect Kevin McGonigle breaks bone in hand

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich — One of the Detroit Tigers' most promising prospects is at risk of missing the rest of the baseball season just weeks after he made it to West Michigan.

The West Michigan Whitecaps announced Monday Kevin McGonigle broke a bone in his right hand. According to the team the break happened in the hamate bone.

Kevin McGonigle has been placed on the injured list with a right hamate fracture. pic.twitter.com/dUvCtd0FwQ — West Michigan Whitecaps (@wmwhitecaps) August 12, 2024

The recovery time from that kind of injury is estimated at 8 weeks, per the National Library of Medicine.

It appeared that McGonigle injured his hand during a game Saturday against Beloit.

Here’s a look at Kevin McGonigle’s strikeout in the first inning. Didn’t look quite right. He was replaced to begin the second inning. pic.twitter.com/VmwMRyXCL3 — Dan Hasty (@ThatDanHasty) August 10, 2024

McGonigle, the number 4 prospect for the Tigers, was promoted to the Whitecaps on July 22 along side top prospect Max Clark. Through 14 games the hard-hitting shortstop held a batting average of .214 with 1 home run, 4 strikeouts, and 11 walks.

If McGonigle's injury does take the estimated 8 weeks to recover from, he would miss the remainder of the Whitecaps' season. Their final game is scheduled for September 8.

