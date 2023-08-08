Detroit Tigers radio broadcaster Jim Price dies at 81 years old

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers have announced that former catcher and current radio broadcaster Jim Price has died. He was 81 years old.

The team made the announcement on Twitter.

We mourn the passing of Jim Price, a treasured member of the Tigers organization for decades.



He spent all five years of his playing career wearing the Olde English ‘D’, including the 1968 World Series championship season. — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 8, 2023

Price made his professional playing debut in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, before debuting in the Major Leagues as a member of the Tigers in 1967. The next year he was part of the 1968 world champion squad. During his career, he served as the backup to Bill Freehan. his playing days ended in 1971.

Price began his broadcast career in 1979. He would work in television for PASS Sports, before moving into the radio broadcast booth where he worked first with Ernie Harwell. He has been working with current play-by-play broadcaster Dan Dickerson since 2002.

