Detroit Tigers radio broadcaster Jim Price dies at 81 years old

Posted at 3:24 PM, Aug 08, 2023
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers have announced that former catcher and current radio broadcaster Jim Price has died. He was 81 years old.

Price made his professional playing debut in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, before debuting in the Major Leagues as a member of the Tigers in 1967. The next year he was part of the 1968 world champion squad. During his career, he served as the backup to Bill Freehan. his playing days ended in 1971.

Price began his broadcast career in 1979. He would work in television for PASS Sports, before moving into the radio broadcast booth where he worked first with Ernie Harwell. He has been working with current play-by-play broadcaster Dan Dickerson since 2002.

