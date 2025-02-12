Detroit Tigers kick off Spring Training as pitchers & catchers report in Florida

LAKELAND, Fla. — A day celebrated by sports fans and a sure sign that winter is nearing an end is here. The first official workouts for pitchers and catchers with the Detroit Tigers start today in Florida.

The team from the Motor City is looking to build on a surprise postseason appearance in 2024, when the Tigers roared in the final quarter of the season, going 31-13 in their final 44 games to take the last wild card spot in the American League.

The Tigers took down the Houston Astros in the Wild Card round. Their season ended in game 5 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Tigers eliminated from playoffs after 7-3 loss to the Guardians in game 5. Thomas Cook has a recap from Cleveland

If the Tigers are to make it back to the playoffs in 2025, they'll once again face stiff competition in the AL Central, where the defending division champs Guardians and fellow wild card Kansas City Royals both reside. The Minnesota Twins were the first team out of the AL playoffs, and the Chicago White Sox have to be better after posting the worst record in Major League Baseball history.

Boosting the Tigers this season is the return of starting pitcher Jack Flaherity, who was traded away at the deadline in 2024 for a pair of prospects from the Los Angeles Dodgers. Don't feel too bad for Flaherity, who helped the Dodgers win the World Series.

The 29-year-old, along with fellow newcomer Alex Cobb, will help stabilize a starting rotation that last season came undone due to injuries and poor performances. 2024 Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal was the only consistent member of the starting rotation.

Tigers ace Tarik Skubal unanimously wins 2024 AL Cy Young Award

The lack of starting pitching forced Manager A.J. Hinch to lean into what was dubbed pitching chaos, mixing and matching pitchers our of the bullpen to weave his way through opposing lineups.

The Tigers also welcome newcomers Gleyber Torres and Tommy Kahnle into the fold. Torres, who is expected to be the starting second baseman, hit .257 with 15 homeruns and 63 RBI for the AL champion New York Yankees in 2024. Kahnle, who was also with the Yankees, appeared in 50 games out of the bullpen with a 2.11 ERA.

The looming shadow over Joker Marchant Stadium, the Tigers' Spring Training home, is whether the Tigers can land free agent third baseman Alex Bregman, who remains unsigned despite interest from several teams.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube