Tigers eliminated from playoffs after 7-3 loss to Guardians in game 5

Skubal gives up grand slam as Detroit drops final 2 games in best-of-5 playoff series
AP Photo/David Dermer
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) reacts as Cleveland Guardians' David Fry rounds third base behind him on a grand slam hit by Lane Thomas in the fifth inning during Game 5 of baseball's American League Division Series, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Detroit Tigers' magic run ended on Saturday in a 7-3 loss to the Cleveland Guardians, eliminating them from the playoffs.

The Guardians had 11 hits, the Tigers left 10 players on base and had 16 strikeouts in the game.

Detroit got the lead in the fifth inning with another Kerry Carpenter hit. This time, Carpenter came in as a pinch hitter and hit a single to right field, bringing in Trey Sweeney.

However, that lead wouldn't last long as the bases became loaded in the fifth inning. Jose Ramirez was hit by a pitch, tying the game, and then Lane Thomas stepped up and hit a grand slam home run on the first pitch, giving Cleveland a 5-1 lead.

The Tigers put up another run in the sixth and seventh innings, but were unable to tie the game up. Cleveland added another run with a Lane Thomas single, and the game stayed 7-3 until the end.

