Detroit Tigers, closer Kenley Jansen finalize $11 million, 1-year contract with 2027 club option

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers have added one of baseball's most accomplished closers.

Kenley Jansen and the Tigers finalized an $11 million, one-year contract on Wednesday that includes a club option for another season.

"He's one of the best to ever do it," said Tigers general manager Scott Harris, who previously worked in the San Francisco Giants' front office. "I've admired him from afar — and up close in the NL West."

The right-hander, fourth on the career list with 476 saves, gets a $9 million salary next season and the Tigers hold a $12 million option with a $2 million buyout.

A 38-year-old Jansen is a four-time All-Star who was NL Reliever of the Year in 2016 and 2017. He trails just Hall of Famers Mariano Rivera (652), Trevor Hoffman (601) and Lee Smith (478) in saves.

Jansen leads active players with 933 appearances, including 62 last season with the Los Angeles Angels. He was 5-4 with a 2.59 ERA and had 29 saves in 30 chances in 2025 after signing a $10 million, one-year deal with the Angels.

He had 25 or more saves in each of the last 13 non-shortened seasons. He had 40-plus saves for the fourth time in 2022 when he led the NL with 41 for Atlanta.

Jansen signed with the Dodgers as a catcher out of Curaçao at the age of 17 in 2004, became a pitcher in 2009 and was with the franchise from 2010-21. He went on to play with the Braves for one season, in Boston for two years and with the Angels in 2025.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound Jansen helped teams advance to the postseason 10 times, including in 2020 with the World Series champion Dodgers.

Detroit has been in the playoffs the last two years and is making moves to improve its chances of returning to the postseason.

What the franchise chooses to do with two-time AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal this offseason will be closely watched.

"The reason that all of this is such a big topic is because we have the best pitcher in baseball," Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said recently. "And I love that he's a Tiger."

The 29-year-old Skubal is entering his final year of club control by the Tigers, who last won a World Series in 1984.

Harris said he was not interested in discussing hypothetical options with Skubal on a call to discuss the addition of Jansen.

"We have a good team right now and we're trying to win," Harris said.

The Tigers have added some quality pitchers, agreeing to a $19 million, two-year contract with right-hander Kyle Finnegan and a $7 million, one-year deal with right-hander Drew Anderson.

Detroit has not, however, made any major moves to improve its performance at the plate after an uneven season offensively. The Tigers finished one game behind AL Central champion Cleveland and as a wild card lost to Seattle in a Division Series.

Harris said the team is counting on returning players to develop during the offseason.

"Just because a lot of the names are the same, doesn't mean the team is the same," Harris said.

