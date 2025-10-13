Tigers extended A.J. Hinch's contract, say they have resources to sign Skubal to long-term deal

Detroit Tigers general manager Scott Harris said he extended manager A.J. Hinch's contract during the 2025 season and insisted ownership will provide the resources necessary to sign ace Tarik Skubal to a long-term deal.

Harris and Hinch had a news conference Monday morning, wrapping up their season that ended last week with a 3-2, 15-inning loss at Seattle in Game 5 of the AL Division Series and looking ahead to next year and beyond.

“I wish we weren’t here right now," Harris said. “I wish we were in Toronto, preparing for Game 2 of the ALCS.”

Harris said he approached Hinch during the season, his fifth in Detroit, about extending his contract for a second time and they reached a deal quickly. Harris also signed Hinch to a long-term contract in 2023.

“He's one of the best managers in the game,” Harris said.

Harris declined to say how long Hinch is under contract.

“We want him to be here as long as he’s willing to be here,” Harris said. “I want to work with him as long as I can possibly work with him.”

The Tigers would also like to have Skubal report to work in Detroit for years to come, but know that will be costly. He won the AL Cy Young Award and was the league’s pitching Triple Crown winner in 2024. He followed that with a career-low 2.21 ERA and a career-high 241 strikeouts.

“He’s the best pitcher in baseball,” Harris said. “He's hopefully going to win a second Cy Young.”

Skubal signed a $10.15 million, one-year contract during the last offseason — avoiding salary arbitration — and he's set to become a free agent after the 2026 season.

To keep him off the market, team owner Chris Ilitch would have to spend many millions.

Harris insisted Ilitch will support the organization with what is needed for payroll, including what it would take to keep the 28-year-old lefty long term.

“I have no concerns about that,” Harris said.

Harris does have concerns about why the Tigers collapsed in September, when they blew the biggest lead in division or league history, and their poor performance at the plate in the postseason.

“I deserve to get those questions and we deserve the negative narrative that is swirling around this team,” he said.

Detroit had the best record in baseball for much of the season, then slumped into the trade deadline when Harris did not make a major move.

While Harris did not regret passing on pitchers he was offered, he said it is fair to question why he didn't add a bat to the lineup.

“Maybe we should've,” he said.