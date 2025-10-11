Detroit Tigers fall to Seattle Mariners in 15 inning Game 5 of the ALDS

SEATTLE, Wash. — The 2025 Detroit Tigers season ends with a 15-inning battle against the Seattle Mariners, with the Tigers falling 3-2.

It was the longest by-inning win-or-go home game in post-season history.

Seattle scored first, putting one on the board in the second off an RBI sac fly, and another in the seventh.

In the top of the sixth, the Tigers got on the board on a two-run shot by Kerry Carpenter.

Tigers ace Tarik Skubal pitched 13 strikeouts in six innings, setting a Major League Post Season Record of striking out seven consecutive batters.

The Tigers had a great chance to go up in the 12th but Seattle's Eduard Bazardo got the Mariners out of a bases-loaded jam.

Pitching was phenomenal across the board, with multiple clutch late inning performances by both teams, including Tigers' Jack Flaherty getting out of the bottom of the 13 that had two on and no outs.

All that though, just for the Mariners to load the bases in the 15th and send the winning run home on a single to right field by Polanco.

The Mariners now head to the ALCS against the Toronto Blue Jays. Game 1 is on Sunday.

